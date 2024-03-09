Westside Investment Management Inc. Acquires 606 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,760,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,923,000 after purchasing an additional 53,323 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,217,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,742,000 after acquiring an additional 41,738 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 846,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,042,000 after buying an additional 10,965 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 351,469.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,768,000 after buying an additional 702,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 632,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,657,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

PHO traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.42. 52,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,305. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $65.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.24. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

