Westside Investment Management Inc. Acquires 7,000 Shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Free Report) by 350.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 359.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 978,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,000 after purchasing an additional 765,529 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,047,000 after purchasing an additional 722,493 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 106.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 507,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 261,204 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 250.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 295,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 211,348 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 89.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 183,442 shares during the period.

MUST remained flat at $20.80 on Friday. 106,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,023. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $20.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average of $20.20.

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

