Westside Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Westside Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DASH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in DoorDash by 123.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 43.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 18.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in DoorDash by 204.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 305.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on DoorDash from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna raised their price target on DoorDash from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.32.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In related news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,479,771.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,479,771.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $13,882,239.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 386,787 shares of company stock worth $40,681,382. 9.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DoorDash Price Performance

NASDAQ DASH traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,139,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,880,469. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.50 and a 12 month high of $134.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.29. The company has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.78.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

