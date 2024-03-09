Westside Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Westside Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Performance

TAN stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.77. 1,265,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,915. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.52.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

