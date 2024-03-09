Westside Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,370,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,370,000 after acquiring an additional 52,576 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,532,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,339,234,000 after purchasing an additional 156,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.78.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $339.19. 2,307,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.04 and a 52-week high of $344.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $309.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.62.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.24 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $323.37 per share, for a total transaction of $113,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,812.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $323.37 per share, for a total transaction of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

