Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $144,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,406,784,000 after buying an additional 583,028 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,492,000 after buying an additional 19,260,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,714,000 after buying an additional 231,256 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.16. 1,895,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,502,730. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.05. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $158.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

