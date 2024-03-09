Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $334,000 Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 716.7% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Whirlpool stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.33. The company had a trading volume of 904,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,709. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $160.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.82.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 80.37%.

About Whirlpool

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.