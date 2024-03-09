Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $418,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Westside Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Comcast Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.58. 18,007,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,471,584. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.48. The company has a market capitalization of $169.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

