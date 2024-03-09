Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $434,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Westside Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,214 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,557,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,071,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,895,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,831,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,976 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Intel by 38.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after acquiring an additional 20,836,219 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Intel by 6.0% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 74,762,291 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,657,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,950,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,405,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,139 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.00. 54,916,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,701,264. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $25.97 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $186.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

