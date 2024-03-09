Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $540,000 Position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 633.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,954,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 500.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 38,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,178,000.

ITM stock remained flat at $46.76 during trading on Friday. 313,900 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.59.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

