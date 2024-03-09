Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $63,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 72.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $1.95 on Friday, reaching $161.61. 1,007,394 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.87 and its 200-day moving average is $143.40. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

