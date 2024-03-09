Westside Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Argus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.85. 7,227,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,892,950. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $97.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.