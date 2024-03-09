Westside Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

PHO traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.42. 52,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,305. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $65.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.24. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

