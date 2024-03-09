Westside Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Westside Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYJ. Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,267 shares. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $123.05 and a 12-month high of $158.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.80.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

