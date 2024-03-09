Westside Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 350 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In other news, CEO Jacob Thaysen acquired 7,330 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,544.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Illumina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $258.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.95.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,922,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,176. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $238.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.17.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

