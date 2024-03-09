Westside Investment Management Inc. Purchases 7,000 Shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Free Report) by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 39.3% during the third quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 76.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $143,000.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

MUST remained flat at $20.80 on Friday. 106,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,023. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $20.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average of $20.20.

About Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

