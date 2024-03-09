Westside Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 350 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 350 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 312.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $82,853,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 13.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 10.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other Illumina news, CEO Jacob Thaysen bought 7,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,544.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.95.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,922,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,176. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.19. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $238.55.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

