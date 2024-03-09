Westside Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 389.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 621,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,080,000 after purchasing an additional 494,949 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 479.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 366,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 302,928 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 587.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 274,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,815,000 after purchasing an additional 234,613 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 353.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 61,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 301.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 81,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 61,285 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $39.36. 212,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,260. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.33. The company has a market cap of $756.11 million, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $24.64 and a 12-month high of $40.05.

About Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

