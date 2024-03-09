Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Westside Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 34.2% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Whirlpool by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 929,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,338,000 after buying an additional 44,865 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool by 7.9% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 111.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WHR traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.33. 904,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,709. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $160.62. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.82.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.32. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.37%.

WHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.17.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

