Westside Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Westside Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.82.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $3.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.39. The company had a trading volume of 120,815,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,124,128. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $78.51 and a one year high of $227.30. The company has a market cap of $331.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 398.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.61 and its 200-day moving average is $133.54.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,743 shares of company stock worth $32,503,718 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

