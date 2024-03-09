WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.33. WidePoint has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $3.49.

Get WidePoint alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WidePoint

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in WidePoint by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 46,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in WidePoint during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in WidePoint by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in WidePoint by 9.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 34,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in WidePoint by 121.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.