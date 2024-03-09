Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC Has $428,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,916 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,186,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,616 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,759,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,912,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,714,000 after acquiring an additional 128,862 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.97. 10,492,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,418,385. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.90. The company has a market cap of $122.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $50.36.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.