Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.8% during the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.3% during the third quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

NUE stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.82. 1,210,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,796. The stock has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $129.79 and a 52-week high of $195.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.06 and its 200 day moving average is $167.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 12.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $2,644,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,777,564.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,330 shares of company stock worth $13,672,548. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

