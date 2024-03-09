Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC Sells 550 Shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 73.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 72.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,174. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $67.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.17. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

