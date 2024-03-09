Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,152,000 after purchasing an additional 200,697 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 53,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,516,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,688,000 after acquiring an additional 105,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 306,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.76. 12,121,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,771,976. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.09.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

