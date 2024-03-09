WiseTech Global Limited (WTC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from WiseTech Global’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29.

In other WiseTech Global news, insider Richard Dammery 320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. 50.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics execution industry in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and internationally. The company offers CargoWise, a software platform for logistics service providers that enables execution of complex logistics transactions and manage operations.

