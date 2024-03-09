Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Trading 1.3% Higher

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.27 and last traded at $3.17. 174,182 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 805,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.
Wrap Technologies Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.45 million, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.87.
Wrap Technologies Company Profile
Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.
