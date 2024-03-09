Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) EVP Sells $330,300.36 in Stock

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) EVP Sherrington Robin sold 7,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $330,300.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.24 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.99 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.70 and its 200 day moving average is $39.70.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.12. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Xenon Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,162,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,546 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 376,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,332,000 after acquiring an additional 120,934 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,100,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,700,000 after acquiring an additional 483,248 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 8,936 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,076.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 102,469 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.
