Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) EVP Sells $330,300.36 in Stock

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) EVP Sherrington Robin sold 7,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $330,300.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.24 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.99 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.70 and its 200 day moving average is $39.70.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.12. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on XENE. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,162,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,546 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 376,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,332,000 after acquiring an additional 120,934 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,100,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,700,000 after acquiring an additional 483,248 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 8,936 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,076.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 102,469 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.