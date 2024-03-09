XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Raised to $137.00 at Bank of America

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

XPO has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on XPO from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on XPO from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on XPO from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on XPO from $96.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut XPO from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $105.80.

Get XPO alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on XPO

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of XPO stock opened at $122.40 on Wednesday. XPO has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $129.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.71.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. XPO had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that XPO will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPO

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

XPO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.