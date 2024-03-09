Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $13,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,025.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $493,604.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,995.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,025.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,467 shares of company stock worth $2,264,717. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.6 %

YUM opened at $139.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.05.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on YUM. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.94.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

