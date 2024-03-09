ZClassic One Day Trading Volume Tops $422.35 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 9th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0487 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ZClassic has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $452,066.58 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.17 or 0.00090902 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00051686 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00019301 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

