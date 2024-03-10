12,500 Shares in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Bought by Savoie Capital LLC

Savoie Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,227,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,241,000 after buying an additional 290,839 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,912,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,302,000 after purchasing an additional 82,134 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 133.3% in the third quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 1,447.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,980,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 544.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,995,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.90.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.47. 2,765,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,493,733. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.18. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $51.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.51 and its 200-day moving average is $41.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.07%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,229,100. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

