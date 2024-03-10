1,257 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Purchased by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $1,177,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $322.85 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $365.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 896.83, a P/E/G ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.50.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $7,501,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,732,525.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $7,501,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,732,525.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,858 shares of company stock worth $59,916,066. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

