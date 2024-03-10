1,395 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Acquired by Spartan Planning & Wealth Management

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of ACN stock traded down $8.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $378.17. 1,641,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,377. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $387.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.82. The stock has a market cap of $237.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total value of $316,376.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,737 shares in the company, valued at $18,862,494.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $374.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.85.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

