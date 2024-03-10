1,830 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Purchased by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in CSX by 36.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in CSX by 142.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,278,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,891 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its stake in CSX by 1.6% in the third quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 2,399,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,786,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its stake in CSX by 11.9% in the third quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,462,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,474,000 after acquiring an additional 367,048 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

CSX Price Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $38.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

