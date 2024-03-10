2,295 Shares in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Acquired by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MoneyLion by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in MoneyLion by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 215,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 5,835 shares during the period. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ML shares. TheStreet raised shares of MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

MoneyLion Price Performance

NYSE:ML opened at $74.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.09. The stock has a market cap of $765.76 million, a P/E ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 2.64. MoneyLion Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $75.74.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $112.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.50 million. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 10.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.00) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MoneyLion Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

MoneyLion Profile

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

