3,018 Shares in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Acquired by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LQD. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 539,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,009,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Plan Group Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 362.7% in the third quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 58,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 46,024 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,702,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 69.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,787,000 after purchasing an additional 44,850 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $109.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.85. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $111.40.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

