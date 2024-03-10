3,222,355 Shares in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Purchased by Sprott Inc.

Sprott Inc. bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,222,355 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $146,907,000. Bank of Nova Scotia comprises 11.4% of Sprott Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sprott Inc. owned about 0.27% of Bank of Nova Scotia at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,225.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

NYSE:BNS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,550,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,955. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $51.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.7843 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.