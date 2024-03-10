3,528 Shares in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Purchased by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,528 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 404 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Kirby by 293.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Kirby during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby Stock Performance

Kirby stock opened at $87.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $64.92 and a one year high of $90.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $799.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Kirby in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kirby

Insider Buying and Selling at Kirby

In other Kirby news, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 3,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total value of $299,304.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,349.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 3,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total transaction of $299,304.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,349.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $145,508.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,312 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,147 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.