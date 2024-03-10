4,388 Shares in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Purchased by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWW. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 362.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWW opened at $65.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.57. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1-year low of $52.43 and a 1-year high of $69.72.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

