46,318 Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 46,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 323.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 189,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 118,426 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth $3,703,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 3,796.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,281,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,517,000 after buying an additional 1,248,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at about $750,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,470,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VST. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Vistra Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of VST opened at $60.49 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $62.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.78. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.74%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

