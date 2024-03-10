500 Shares in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Bought by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 182.5% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 70.7% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 240,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,146,000 after purchasing an additional 99,590 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,202,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,123,000 after purchasing an additional 276,327 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $818,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 192.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 260,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,554,000 after purchasing an additional 171,061 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $82.44 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $82.95. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.3743 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

