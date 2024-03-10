51,800 Shares in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Purchased by Savoie Capital LLC

Savoie Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 51,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,000. Zoom Video Communications accounts for approximately 0.9% of Savoie Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 460,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,231,000 after buying an additional 14,945 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 586,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,843,000 after buying an additional 226,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,418,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,866,000 after purchasing an additional 581,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZM. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ZM traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.16. 2,983,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,905,347. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.87 and a 1-year high of $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.64 and a 200-day moving average of $67.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $113,080.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,478.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $113,080.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,478.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $59,566.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,783.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,130 shares of company stock valued at $4,869,221 over the last 90 days. 11.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

