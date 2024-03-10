51,889 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Bought by GTS Securities LLC

GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 51,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,873,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth $428,520,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,545 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth $243,650,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $166,970,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $100,202,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $112.44 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $84.19 and a twelve month high of $113.96. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.45.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.337 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.