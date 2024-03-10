5,600 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Purchased by Savoie Capital LLC

Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Analog Devices by 267.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.94. 3,752,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,702,749. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $202.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.19.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 65.83%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 target price (down previously from $219.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ADI

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.