89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ETNB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on 89bio from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on 89bio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.11.

Shares of ETNB stock opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. 89bio has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $22.93. The company has a current ratio of 20.04, a quick ratio of 18.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.20.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that 89bio will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 89bio news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $20,722,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,431,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,824,814.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other 89bio news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $20,722,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,431,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,824,814.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $48,172.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,925.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETNB. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in 89bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,317,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 89bio by 272.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in 89bio by 2,823.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,070,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,364 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in 89bio by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,047,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,200 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in 89bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,340,000.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

