Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AAN. Stephens raised Aaron’s from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Aaron’s from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.80.

NYSE AAN opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $220.11 million, a P/E ratio of 90.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86. Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.07 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 625.00%.

In other news, President Stephen W. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $110,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 94,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,325.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,209,000 after purchasing an additional 39,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aaron’s by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,976,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,853,000 after buying an additional 221,788 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Aaron’s by 5.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,743,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,660,000 after buying an additional 94,387 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Aaron’s by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,282,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,800,000 after buying an additional 12,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP raised its stake in Aaron’s by 5.1% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,249,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,662,000 after buying an additional 61,013 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

