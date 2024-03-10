Acala Token One Day Volume Reaches $9.50 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 10th. During the last week, Acala Token has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Acala Token has a market cap of $127.24 million and $9.50 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004053 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00018402 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00025870 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001831 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,437.28 or 1.00017067 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00008986 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.97 or 0.00154073 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

