Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Lifted by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,850,765,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2,444.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,922,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689,509 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after buying an additional 4,036,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Accenture by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,672,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,367,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN stock opened at $378.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $365.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.82. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $387.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.85.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

