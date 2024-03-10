Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of ACRS stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The company has a market capitalization of $100.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 520,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 248,059 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 4,082.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,587,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 1,550,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,722,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after buying an additional 1,359,311 shares during the period. Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,850,000. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

